Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.2 °C, check weather forecast for November 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 29, 2024 30.4 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 30.53 °C Overcast clouds December 1, 2024 32.58 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 33.93 °C Scattered clouds December 3, 2024 33.85 °C Overcast clouds December 4, 2024 33.3 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 33.95 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.84 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.35 °C Broken clouds Chennai 23.67 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.3 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 24.4 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 26.81 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Goa today, on November 28, 2024, is 28.21 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.2 °C and 32.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 29, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.31 °C and 33.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 28, 2024

