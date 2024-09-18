Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.99 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 29.59 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 29.56 °C Broken clouds September 21, 2024 29.37 °C Scattered clouds September 22, 2024 26.73 °C Moderate rain September 23, 2024 24.66 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 25.8 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 27.81 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Goa today, on September 18, 2024, is 28.19 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.99 °C and 29.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.32 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024

