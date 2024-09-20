Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 20, 2024
Sep 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on September 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on September 20, 2024, is 27.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.77 °C and 28.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.91 °C and 28.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Goa the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 29.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 20, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 21, 2024
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Light rain
|September 23, 2024
|25.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 24, 2024
|21.95 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 25, 2024
|23.4 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 26, 2024
|25.13 °C
|Light rain
|September 27, 2024
|27.15 °C
|Moderate rain
