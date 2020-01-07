e-paper
GoAir Pune-Kolkata flight takes 14 hrs to reach destination

Go Air flight G8 394 that was scheduled to take off at 10.25pm on Sunday had to be diverted to Bhubaneshwar because of poor visibility in Kolkata.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 02:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A GoAir
A GoAir(Photo: GoAir)
         

It took over 14 hours for 162 passengers on a GoAir Pune-Kolkata flight that was scheduled to take off on Sunday night to reach their destination.

Go Air flight G8 394 that was scheduled to take off at 10.25pm on Sunday had to be diverted to Bhubaneshwar because of poor visibility in Kolkata. The flight was first delayed due to technical problems with the aircraft. An alternate flight was arranged and passengers had to repeat the boarding formalities.

According to the airline, the crew could not be allowed to fly as they had exceeded flight duty time limitation as mandated by the DGCA.

“GoAir flight G8 394 from Pune to Kolkata was diverted to Bhubaneswar due to bad weather in Kolkata... GoAir sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers,” said the airline spokesperson.

