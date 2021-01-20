Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
What does one do when one loses an entire collection of rare and limited edition guitars -- many of them autographed by famous musicians painstakingly collected over the years?
For Sebastian Almeida, a guitarist and avid country music lover, he overcame his deep disappointment and instead set about rebuilding his collection.
Almeida, who is popularly known among friends and family as ‘Sabby’ lost a collection of 62 guitars in a fire that ravaged his studio in Socorro in North Goa. The wood paneled studio was reduced to ashes and took with it several limited edition guitars. Among those was a limited edition diamond studded 60th anniversary Stratocaster guitar made by Fender Music Instruments Corporation, USA. It was one among 1954 guitars that were made worldwide in 2014 to commemorate 60 years of the iconic Stratocaster guitar that first made its debut in 1954.
Almeida also lost another limited edition guitar that had its metal parts including keys flats plated with 20 microns gold and which too had been released as part of a commemorative anniversary.
Other guitars he lost included a Les Paul 120th anniversary edition as well as guitars autographed by singers like Charley Pride, an American Guitarist and Baseball player, the Bellamy Brothers and Keith Urban, an Australian singer and songwriter.
“I had built my collection over three decades with the help of my friend who used to work at a guitar shop in Muscat (Oman) and every time a limited edition guitar was introduced he used to give me a heads up and ask me if I wanted one. It also included the very first guitar that was gifted to me by then girlfriend who is today my wife,” says Almeida who is in his mid-50s.
“Each of the guitars would have cost ₹3-4 lakh in today’s market price. Not a trace of the guitars or the diamonds was found,” Almeida told HT.
Almeida said he was initially heartbroken and didn’t hope to rebuild his collection.
“Only about six guitars which were with me in my practise room did we manage to save and the rest were all destroyed. It was my friends who encouraged me to restart the collections and started keeping an eye out for rare guitars. I have also bought guitars from others who had rare guitars but were willing to sell since they needed the money,” Almeida said.
“Some of the guitars in the collection are not replaceable as those musicians who signed them are no longer alive, but I will have others” he said.
“If I have bought from a collector who was doing a distress sale especially a musician who was out of work during the pandemic I have told him that he can take it back at any time when things get better,” Almeida said.
But for several other guitars he got more than what he bargained for. After hearing of his lost guitar collection, the Bellamy Brothers, a famous country music troupe in America, signed guitars and other paraphernalia to be included as part of his collection.
Randy Hiebert, lead guitarist of Bellamy Brothers, posted another message: “Wow!!! I'm so blown away and honored by this my brother!!! Losing your entire collection was a heartbreaker for sure... but this, THIS is the way to heal it my friend! Beautiful display, thanks for the love Sabby!!”
Almeida’s tryst with music began during his younger days. Born in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Almeida’s family moved back to Goa as part of the exodus of Goans from East Africa that coincided with the end of the British rule there and he went on to start and be part of several live music bands in Goa as well as in Muscat.
The collection now boasts of an oil can guitar from South Africa, guitars signed by friends and well wishers as well as the autographed guitars that he is collecting through visits to live performances wherever he can.
The collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire. This time he hopes it is here to stay.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi
- The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder
- The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP has set an example of how a party can be a tool for social service: Nadda
- The BJP chief had a word of appreciation for the party workers in West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala where he said they have to work “under very adverse circumstances”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against fake godmen
- The petition styled as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Secunderabad resident Dumpala Ramreddy who was upset over his daughter being kept in an ashram run by a self-styled godman based in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur
- The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists who were upset that it was built near a temple.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leopard kills 50-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The Uttarakhand forest department had declared leopard a man-eater on January 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of malpractice in 2019 Lok Sabha polls
- At a rally in Hooghly district, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC did not allow district administration to count the votes in 16 electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP a threat to nation’s unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam launches self-employment scheme of ₹1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth
- The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army
- The Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Octogenarian priest bludgeoned to death on temple premises in Lucknow
- The blood-soaked body of 85-year-old Fakire Das was found inside his hut on the temple premises and a brick apparently used to hit him by assailants was recovered from the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox