Goa's controversial 'Kamasutra and Christmas' event sparks public outrage

A promotional ad for a four-day programme in Goa, titled “Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations,” sparked strong criticism and forced the police to step in on Sunday. The event was supposed to take place from December 25 to 28, but local groups objected sharply, saying the theme was inappropriate. The event 'Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations', organised in Goa, was cancelled after local groups objected to the theme.(X)

ALSO READ | 7 best places in India to celebrate New Year's Eve 2025: From parties in Goa to snow in Manali

Police acted after a Goa-based NGO filed a complaint about the event. A poster of the programme had been circulating online, prompting the police to respond publicly. In a post on X, the Goa Police announced that they had taken note of the issue and instructed the organisers to cancel the event. They also asked them to immediately remove all online advertisements linked to the programme.

ALSO READ | Goa cop apologises for abusing foreign DJ during late-night traffic stop: ‘He said b****’

According to the police, instructions have been issued to local police stations to keep a close watch on upcoming events in their areas to avoid similar controversies.

The event was being promoted under the name of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation. The poster didn’t mention the venue but listed the facilitator as Swami Dhyan Sumit, who is associated with the Osho Ludhiana Meditation Society.

The controversy gained momentum after Arun Pandey, founder of the NGO ARZ (Anyaya Rahit Zindagi), filed a formal complaint with the Crime Branch. He criticised the event for portraying Goa as a destination for inappropriate activities under the guise of meditation and spirituality. “It is really unfortunate that in the name of OSHO, Christmas, Meditation......Goa is being advertised as Sex Destination! I have lodged a written complaint with Goa Crime Branch. Hoping that strict action will be taken against the advertisers & organisers,” Pandey wrote on X.

ALSO READ | Rapper Hanumankind revs up Goa as he returns to stage after knee surgery: ‘Was supposed to take it easy’

(With inputs from PTI)