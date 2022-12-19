Gold hidden in capsules, condom, rectum: Bizarre airport seizures

At the airport in Kerala's Kochi, customs officials were reported to have seized 1.17 kg gold worth ₹48 lakh after a passenger coming from Dubai was intercepted over the weekend. The gold was filled in four capsuled-shaped packets concealed inside the passenger's body, news agency ANI reported. In a similar incident, custom officials nabbed a passenger coming from Doha at the same airport with 1.63 kg gold worth ₹45 lakh on Sunday. He was found with gold compounds packed in condom and concealed in his rectum.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi airport today morning and seized gold weighing 1.17 kg worth ₹48 lakhs concealed inside his body in four capsules shaped packets: AIU, Customs Kochi pic.twitter.com/qismJ55AE9 — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

Several such cases have also been reported in the past where passengers were detained for possessing gold and drugs at airports.

Heroin worth ₹34.79 crore, gold ₹4.53 crore seized in seven cases

Custom officials at the Mumbai airport in November seized gold and heroin in seven different checks. The officials recovered gold dust packets from different passengers arriving from Dubai, whereas, they also seized gold bars worth ₹1.04 crore in two different instances. Heroin was seized from a passenger arriving from Kenya.

Gang smuggling gold, foreign currencies busted

Custom officials at the Amritsar airport busted a gang on December 12 that was involved in smuggling foreign currencies and gold. A female passenger was intercepted while boarding a flight to Dubai. She was found with currencies including Euros, GB Pounds, Australian Dollars along with others.

Passenger held for carrying gold bars worth ₹1 crore in iron box

A passenger in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was arrested for smuggling gold in an iron box. He was found carrying gold bars worth ₹1.06 crore. According to customs officials, the gold bars were in the shape of a boat and weighed 3,015 gram that were extracted from a metal box. The person was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Woman held for carrying cocaine in sandal

A woman was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for carrying 490 grams of cocaine in a special cavity made in her sandal. In a video shared by ANI, officials were seen tearing the sandals to recover the drugs that was estimated to be worth ₹4.9 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON