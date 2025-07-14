Gold price today: Rates go up for fourth consecutive day, check citywise prices

Gold prices today have crawled up again on Monday for a fourth consecutive day, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting ₹98,141 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and ₹90,053 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 10.40 am IST. Rates of the precious yellow metal rose for the fourth consecutive trading day today, amid Trump's tariff announcements.(Unsplash/ representational)

The bullion rate pf the yellow metal stands at ₹90,237 for 22-carat gold and ₹98,440 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.230 per cent increase from Friday's close.

The surge in prices of the precious metal comes amid US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements. On July 11, he announced a 35 per cent tariff rate for goods imported from Canada. Tariffs rate of 30 percent were announced on July 12, for Mexico and the European Union, starting from August 1, implying that the tariff tussle will continue further.

India is negotiating with the US to finalise a trade deal. Trade negotiators from India are reportedly set to visit the US soon for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, said a Livemint report.

Here are the gold rates for July 14, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian cities MCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams) MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams) Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams) Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg) Kolkata ₹ 98,110 ₹ 1,141.8 ₹ 98,180 ₹ 114,540 Mumbai ₹ 98,240 ₹ 1,143.3 ₹ 98,310 ₹ 114,690 Hyderabad ₹ 98,390 ₹ 1,145.1 ₹ 98,470 114,870 New Delhi ₹ 98,070 ₹ 1,128.7 ₹ 98,140 114,490 Chennai ₹ 98,520 ₹ 1,146.6 ₹ 98,600 ₹ 115,020 Bengaluru ₹ 98,310 ₹ 1,144.2 ₹ 98,390 ₹ 114,780 View All Prev Next

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 10.35 am on July 14 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at ₹1,14,688 per kilogram, while the bullion rate of the white metal is ₹114,830 per kilogram at 10.36 am on Jul 14, IST, reflecting a 1.38 per cent surge from the previous close.