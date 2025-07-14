Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Gold price today: Rates go up for fourth consecutive day, check citywise prices

BySoumili Ray
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 11:37 AM IST

Gold price today: MCX quoted ₹98,141 for 10 grams of 24-carat and ₹90,053 for 22-carat gold.

Gold prices today have crawled up again on Monday for a fourth consecutive day, with the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) quoting 98,141 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, and 90,053 for 10 grams of 22-carat-gold as of 10.40 am IST.

Rates of the precious yellow metal rose for the fourth consecutive trading day today, amid Trump's tariff announcements.(Unsplash/ representational)
Rates of the precious yellow metal rose for the fourth consecutive trading day today, amid Trump's tariff announcements.(Unsplash/ representational)

The bullion rate pf the yellow metal stands at 90,237 for 22-carat gold and 98,440 for 24-carat gold per 10 grams, marking a 0.230 per cent increase from Friday's close.

The surge in prices of the precious metal comes amid US President Donald Trump's tariff announcements. On July 11, he announced a 35 per cent tariff rate for goods imported from Canada. Tariffs rate of 30 percent were announced on July 12, for Mexico and the European Union, starting from August 1, implying that the tariff tussle will continue further.

India is negotiating with the US to finalise a trade deal. Trade negotiators from India are reportedly set to visit the US soon for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, said a Livemint report.

Here are the gold rates for July 14, 2025, in India's major cities

Indian citiesMCX gold rate(24 carat per 10 grams)MCX silver rate(999 Fine per 10 grams)Gold bullion rate(24 carat per 10 grams)Silver bullion rate(999 Fine per kg)
Kolkata 98,110 1,141.8 98,180 114,540
Mumbai 98,240 1,143.3 98,310 114,690
Hyderabad 98,390 1,145.1 98,470114,870
New Delhi 98,070 1,128.7 98,140114,490
Chennai 98,520 1,146.6 98,600 115,020
Bengaluru 98,310 1,144.2 98,390 114,780

Among the above cities, MCX and bullion gold prices stand highest in Chennai and lowest in New Delhi.

As of 10.35 am on July 14 IST, MCX quoted silver rates at 1,14,688 per kilogram, while the bullion rate of the white metal is 114,830 per kilogram at 10.36 am on Jul 14, IST, reflecting a 1.38 per cent surge from the previous close.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
