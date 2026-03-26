Gold, silver prices hold steady amid Middle East crisis: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai today

Here's a list of gold prices in Delhi, Chennai , Mumbai and Kolkata for March 26, 2026. Meanwhile, the rate differed in other cities, including ₹ 1,43,985 in Patna, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

Gold prices remained the same on Thursday as the conflict between Israel, the US and Iran continued. The rate of 24-carat gold was recorded at 1,43,985 per gram. The rate of 22-carat gold price stood at ₹131,890.26 per gram.

City-wise silver rates of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata for Wednesday are as follows.

The price of silver on Thursday was recorded at ₹ 234,474 per kg and remained largely the same as yesterday.

Gold prices hold steady, dependent on developments in Middle East Overall, gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stayed cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand.

Uncertainty loomed over the future of the ongoing West Asia tensions, with the US and Iran refusing to come to terms on possible negotiations.

Spot gold was steady at $4,503.29 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500, Reuters reported.

Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's push for talks, presenting its own demands after the US said it handed over a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan earlier this week.

Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404.

Financial experts pointed out that the gold prices are now subject to further developments in the negotiations in the Middle East conflict. "In the next 24 to 48 hours, gold prices will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations," Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Reuters.