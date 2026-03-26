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    Gold, silver prices hold steady amid Middle East crisis: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai today

    Gold prices today remained steady in major cities, recording at 1,43,985 per gram for 24-carat gold and 131,890.26 per gram for 22-carat gold

    Published on: Mar 26, 2026 11:35 AM IST
    Edited by Akansha Purohit
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    Gold prices remained the same on Thursday as the conflict between Israel, the US and Iran continued. The rate of 24-carat gold was recorded at 1,43,985 per gram. The rate of 22-carat gold price stood at 131,890.26 per gram.

    Overall, gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts (Reuters/Representational Image)
    Overall, gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts (Reuters/Representational Image)

    Check city-wise gold rates today

    Here's a list of gold prices in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Kolkata for March 26, 2026. Meanwhile, the rate differed in other cities, including 1,43,985 in Patna, Bengaluru and Chandigarh.

    Follow US-Iran war live updates

    CityGold rate (24 carat)Gold rate (22 carat)
    Delhi 1,43,985 1,31,890
    Chennai 1,45,280 1,33,077
    Mumbai 1,44, 128 132,022
    Kolkata 1,45,136 1,32,945

    Silver prices

    The price of silver on Thursday was recorded at 234,474 per kg and remained largely the same as yesterday.

    Check city-wise silver rates today

    City-wise silver rates of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata for Wednesday are as follows.

    CitySilver rate today (per kilogram)
    Delhi 2,34,474
    Chennai 2,36,584
    Mumbai 2,34,708
    Kolkata 2,36,349

    Gold prices hold steady, dependent on developments in Middle East

    Overall, gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors awaited clearer signs of progress in Middle East de-escalation efforts and stayed cautious ahead of fresh geopolitical developments that could shape safe-haven demand.

    Uncertainty loomed over the future of the ongoing West Asia tensions, with the US and Iran refusing to come to terms on possible negotiations.

    Spot gold was steady at $4,503.29 per ounce. US gold futures for April delivery lost 1.2% to $4,500, Reuters reported.

    Iran has rejected US President Donald Trump's push for talks, presenting its own demands after the US said it handed over a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran through Pakistan earlier this week.

    Meanwhile, spot silver fell 0.1% to $71.19 per ounce. Spot platinum lost 0.7% to $1,906.90, while palladium fell 1.4% to $1,404.

    Financial experts pointed out that the gold prices are now subject to further developments in the negotiations in the Middle East conflict. "In the next 24 to 48 hours, gold prices will just be about reacting to headlines about negotiations," Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Reuters.

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    News/India News/Gold, Silver Prices Hold Steady Amid Middle East Crisis: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Today
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