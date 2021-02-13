Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week
- Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
Gold prices remained volatile throughout the week with prices dropping by ₹661 on Friday bringing the cost of the precious metal to ₹46,847. The price drops are in line with the global price drops.
Gold prices rose marginally on Thursday by ₹36 to ₹47,509 per 10 gram in line with firm global prices across international markets. The week started on a bright note for gold prices as it gained ₹94 to ₹46,877 per 10 gram on Monday. Silver prices also saw a spike of ₹340 to ₹68,391 per kg, from ₹68,051 per kg on Monday. The bright start was attributed by experts to the recovery in international prices. A report by PTI citing HDFC securities said that stimulus hopes in the United States (US) were also responsible for the rise in prices of gold.
“Gold prices traded up from support levels on disappointing US payroll data and stimulus hopes,” Tapan Patel, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
US stimulus hopes also powered gold prices on Tuesday as prices rose by ₹495 to ₹47,559 per 10 grams, one of the biggest gains of the week for the precious metal, while silver prices fell by ₹99 to ₹68,391 per kg.
Silver prices fell by ₹783 to ₹68,884 per kg on Wednesday, while gold prices fell marginally by ₹38 to ₹47,576 per 10 grams due to rupee appreciation which led to the capping in the price of the precious metal.
Silver prices soared by ₹454 on Thursday to ₹69,030 per kg, from ₹68,576 per kg in the previous trade. Gold prices gained marginally by ₹36 to ₹47,509 per 10 gram. Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low. “Prices are attractive, but consumers are hoping they could fall further. They are delaying buying,” Ashok Jain, a proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Protesters won't return home till agreement is reached, says Tikait
Gold, silver prices see volatility throughout the week
- Gold prices slipped below ₹46,500 last week marking an eight-month low.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not easy to force a tattoo’: Delhi HC grants bail to rape accused
- While the woman had alleged that the accused forcibly tattooed his name on the woman’s arm, the court said it is not an “easy job to make a tattoo”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell Delhi high court
- Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, Rahul Gandhi in war of words over claims of land being conceded
- Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy said the Congress MP should question his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who “gave India’s land to China”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins roll-out of second shot today
- Government experts said recipients will not need to take their second doses exactly at the 28-day mark but a window of two weeks will be given – which means the doses will need to be taken 4-6 weeks after the first were administered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 killed in Tamil Nadu fireworks unit blaze
- Officials fear the toll could go up with several of those injured in a critical condition. They said some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India to be a hub for foreign arbitrators’: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First repeal farm laws’: Rahul Gandhi, BKU's Tikait intensify attack on PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress names Mallikarjun Kharge as Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition
- Ever since Kharge was brought in to the Upper House last year, despite his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, party insiders speculated that he is tipped to succeed Azad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget aims to uplift poor, Oppn is spreading false narrative: FM Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Adjusting to different seasons
- A street vendor living with a great loss adjust to the annual shuffle of his trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur police team gets ₹10 lakh reward for saving 3 workers from militants
- After a continuous search operation, the team led by Imphal East Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Roni Mayengbam rescued the workers safely from a hill range located between Boljang and New Boljang village after a fierce gunfight that continued for nearly two hours.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Playing by own rules, Rakesh Tikait propels farm protests into UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC/ST intake drops in departments across IITs, shows govt data
- When it came to enrolment of scheduled tribe (ST) students at the doctoral level, 19 departments at IIT-Delhi and five at IIT-Bombay didn’t admit any in 2020, according to the same dataset.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox