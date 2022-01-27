‘Golden age lies ahead’: Tata chairman welcomes Air India staff

In his first communique to Air India employees after taking over the debt-laden airline on Thursday, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said he is “convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead”.

The entire nation’s eyes are on the Tata Group and Air India waiting to see what they will achieve together, he added.

“Today is the beginning of a new chapter... I write this letter on behalf of the Tata Group, to welcome you to our family,” Chandrasekaran said in his letter which was shared with the employees via email around 4.50 pm.

“I have learned that to preserve what is best about the past, requires constant change. It is by evolving, adapting and embracing the future that we best honour a glorious history… The entire nation’s eyes are on us, waiting to see what we will achieve together,” he added.

The Tata Sons chairman also noted that “to build the airline our country needs, we need to look to the future”.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalised in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Following a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company, for ₹18,000 crore. On Thursday, the government officially handed over the airline to the Tata Group.

“From the day of the announcement (October 8, 2021), one word has been on everyone’s lips: homecoming,” Chandrasekaran noted in his letter.

Recalling his experience with Air India, Chandrasekaran said that his first flight with the carrier was in December 1986 and he will never forget how special he felt being onboard.

Such memories are wonderful but now is the time to look ahead, he noted, saying that he is convinced that the golden age of Air India lies ahead.

“Our journey towards it starts now. Welcome. And welcome back,” he added.

The airline’s cabin crew members and pilots told HT that they were optimistic about the future.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better employer. Pilots have been at the forefront of international operations for decades. We are confident that the Tata Group will truly turn Air India into the world class airline that it deserves to be,” a senior pilot said, seeking anonymity.

The pilot also highlighted the “poor conditions” of his colleagues in terms of pay and working conditions, saying: “I have high hopes from the Tata’s to help turn this situation around.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Tata family. With our years of experience in international wide body (Boeing aircraft) operations, we intend to give our best. We are confident that the Tata Group will live up to its reputation of looking after its employees in return. Here’s to new beginnings,” the airline’s Boeing pilots’ association, Indian Pilots’ Guild (IPG), said.

Speaking on similar lines, All India Cabin Crew Association (AICCA) said they were happy to have Talace as their new owner and hoped that the airline’s past glory would return with them.

“Today’s disinvestment of Air India is a truly dealing movement that will usher in a brighter future for the employees, will help the airlines to expand its wings and soar to greater heights, is a shot in the arm for domestic airlines and will add muscle to the Indian aviation sector,” Rajiv Bansal, secretary, civil aviation ministry, said.