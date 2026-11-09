Ashok Rathi gang leader shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur Expressway; 15 rounds fired, say police
Investigators said the incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Sunday but came to light around 8am on Monday
Unidentified individuals shot dead Deepak, 35, a notorious criminal associated with the Ashok Rathi gang, inside his car on a service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Sidhrawali in Bilaspur on Sunday night, Diwali, police said on Monday.
Deepak, who hailed from Sidhrawali, was found in the driver’s seat of his bullet-riddled Maruti Swift car, police said.
A senior police officer said Deepak was currently handling all the operations of the Ashok Rathi gang.
“He became the gang leader after Rathi was murdered almost six years ago. Deepak had at least four criminal cases registered against him,” he said.
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Investigators said the incident took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on Sunday but came to light around 8am on Monday, when commuters spotted the car with a body in the driver’s seat. Soon after receiving the information, teams from Bilaspur and neighbouring police stations, crime branch personnel and forensic experts reached the spot, police said. The killing may have been the fallout of a gang war, they added.
According to the police, at least 15 to 20 rounds were fired at the car, which was possibly intercepted by the suspects using another vehicle. The suspects arrived in the second car minutes after Deepak left home and reached the service lane, police said.
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Investigators said there were at least 10 to 15 bullet holes in Deepak’s car. Police suspect the attackers fired from two sides to ensure he was killed.
Investigators said the exact number of bullets that hit Deepak would be established only after the post-mortem examination.
Inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said a first information report (FIR) under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act was in the process of being registered. “Raids were on to nab the suspects,” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebashish Karmakar
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.Read More