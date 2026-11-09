CAIT calls meeting on Nov 13, says will discuss demand to shift protests to city outskirts

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a traders’ body led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Praveen Khandelwal, on Monday said it will hold a meeting on November 13 to discuss a proposal to demand designated protest sites on the outskirts of major cities, arguing that prolonged political agitations in commercial hubs disrupt local businesses and hurt the national economy. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters scuffle with security personnel during a protest demanding India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged voter roll irregularities linked to the "special intensive revision" (AFP FILE)

Once they make a decision, the statement said, the traders’ body planned to approach the government and could even approach court to push for designated protest venues on the outskirts of the city.

In October, thousands of people hit the streets, braving Metro closures, internet shutdown, prohibitory orders and 40,000 security personnel who turned the Capital into a virtual fortress and sparked controversy by dragging, manhandling and detaining many agitators. The Centre subsequently ended Jantar Mantar’s three-decade-old status as Delhi’s designated protest site, with the Delhi Police issuing an order on October 11, 2026, to denotify the venue and shift demonstrations to three alternative locations. Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi, Burari Ground in north-west Delhi and CBD Ground in east Delhi have been designated as the alternative protest venues.

The demand comes against the backdrop of a massive protest in the heart of New Delhi on November 1, the largest show of strength by the INDIA bloc, that attacked the ruling BJP and demanded Kumar’s removal over allegations of irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India and the special intensive revision, which has already removed 130 million names from India’s electoral rolls, many of them under absent, shifted or dead categories.

CAIT claimed that the agitations led to “widespread disruption to business activities” in the national capital. “Suitable locations should be designated on the outskirts of every city, or at other appropriate places, for protests and demonstrations,” Khandelwal, the Chandni Chowk MP, said in a statement.

“The arrangement should be implemented across the country and not remain limited to Delhi. The proposed sites would enable peaceful demonstrations while protecting markets, commercial centres, transport routes and essential business activities.”

Khandelwal claimed disruptions caused by protests affected not just shopkeepers and sales but also supply chains, the movement of goods, employees’ livelihoods and the cash flow of small businesses. The meeting would also discuss other issues including GST reforms, protection against cyber fraud and simplification of regulations.

CAIT national president BC Bhartia said discussions would focus on simplifying GST returns and compliance requirements, resolving technical difficulties and reducing unnecessary notices and litigation, particularly for small traders.

To be sure, Kirana Committee Delhi and other traders’ bodies, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, have already approached the Supreme Court, saying that businesses in parts of the Capital suffered because of the demonstrations, particularly during the festive season.

He told the bench that the Ramlila Ground, which has now been designated a protest site with three others, was close to Connaught Place and that the surrounding stretch was home to millions of residents as well as several shops and commercial establishments.

Rohatgi urged the court to consider a solution that would protect the right to trade and earn a livelihood, including that of small traders, daily-wage workers and transport operators. He sought a two-month ban on protests and dharnas in Delhi, whether held with or without permission.