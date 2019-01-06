‘Good friends, meet often’: HS Phoolka clears air on meeting Vijay Goel

Senior lawyer HS Phoolka, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party last week, on Sunday put to rest speculation that he was joining the BJP by tweeting that Vijay Goel is a good friend and that they meet often.

Responding to a news report, Phoolka, who has been fighting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, tweeted that Goel had been quietly helping him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and had not even claimed credit.

Meeting @VijayGoelBJP is no news. We are good friends& meet often. When I became LOP he invited me for dinner at his Haveli. He has been helping me in #1984SikhGenocide cases quietly without claiming any credit.

I meet every leader who support our fight4Justice. https://t.co/wvqWySZWJN — H S Phoolka (@hsphoolka) January 6, 2019

Phoolka, 63, has been fighting the anti-Sikh riots cases for the last three decades to get justice for the riot victims.

