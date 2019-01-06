 ‘Good friends, meet often’: HS Phoolka clears air on meeting Vijay Goel
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

‘Good friends, meet often’: HS Phoolka clears air on meeting Vijay Goel

Responding to a news report, Phoolka, who has been fighting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, tweeted that Goel had been quietly helping him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and had not even claimed credit.

india Updated: Jan 06, 2019 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
HS Phoolka,Vijay Goel,1984 anti-Sikh riots
New Delhi, India - Jan. 4, 2019: Lawyer Harvinder Singh  Phoolka speaks during a press conference after his resignation from Aam Aadmi Party, at Press Club Of India, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, January 4, 2019. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Senior lawyer HS Phoolka, who resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party last week, on Sunday put to rest speculation that he was joining the BJP by tweeting that Vijay Goel is a good friend and that they meet often.

Responding to a news report, Phoolka, who has been fighting the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, tweeted that Goel had been quietly helping him in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case and had not even claimed credit.

“Meeting Vijay Goel is no news. We are good friends& meet often. When I became LOP he invited me for dinner at his Haveli. He has been helping me in #1984SikhGenocide cases quietly without claiming any credit.

I meet every leader who support our fight4Justice,” he said.

Phoolka, 63, has been fighting the anti-Sikh riots cases for the last three decades to get justice for the riot victims.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:04 IST

tags

more from india