'Good initiative, reliable': Users impressed with Rapido's 'bike rated by women' option

Users on social media have welcomed Rapido’s ‘captains rated by women’ option while booking a bike taxi, calling it a meaningful step that adds confidence and comfort to daily commuting, especially for women riders.

The feature, which has not yet been officially announced by the company, appears alongside existing ride options.(Rapido App)

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The feature was rolled out quietly some time back, and has since been appreciated on social media.

“As a woman, these small efforts definitely make a difference while choosing a ride. Good initiative by Rapido,” one user wrote on social media.

“Not every good update needs a big announcement. Sometimes the most useful ones speak for themselves," wrote another.

Several users said such features contribute to more inclusive and reliable urban mobility.

“Better commuting experiences encourage women to pursue ambitions without limitations. Reliable transportation is an important step toward creating more inclusive and empowered communities,” a user said.

“Better experiences don't happen by accident. Good to see Rapido investing in them,” another reaction read.

“Convenient travel options make cities more inclusive. Every positive initiative for women matters,” another user wrote.

Option allows selection based on women-rated rides

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{{^usCountry}} The feature appears inside the Rapido app alongside existing options such as Bike Direct, Scooty Direct, Auto, and Auto Priority. Users can select the “Bike Rated by Women” option after entering pickup and drop details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The feature appears inside the Rapido app alongside existing options such as Bike Direct, Scooty Direct, Auto, and Auto Priority. Users can select the “Bike Rated by Women” option after entering pickup and drop details. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Feature comes amid 'harrowing' experiences {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feature comes amid 'harrowing' experiences {{/usCountry}}

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The introduction of the feature comes amid continued conversations around women's safety on ride-hailing platforms.

In May this year, a Rapido bike taxi driver was arrested in Gurugram after he was accused of masturbating in front of a woman passenger during a ride. The incident came to light after the woman recorded the alleged act and shared the video.

In another case reported in Bengaluru, a woman accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of sexually harassing her during a ride in November. The allegation surfaced after she detailed her experience on social media, prompting responses from both Bengaluru Police and Rapido.

While it remains unclear whether the new feature was introduced in response to such incidents, users have largely welcomed it as an additional layer of reassurance for women using bike taxi services. Rapido has not yet issued an official statement on the rollout.

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