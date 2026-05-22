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    Rapido driver masturbates before woman passenger in Gurugram, arrested after she records act

    The incident took place around 8:15 am on Thursday when the woman booked a cab through the Rapido app to travel to her office.

    Updated on: May 22, 2026 2:46 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    A 23-year-old Rapido cab driver was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman passenger while driving her to work, police said on Friday.

    Woman records Rapido cabbie’s obscene act in Gurugram, accused arrested (Representational image)
    Woman records Rapido cabbie’s obscene act in Gurugram, accused arrested (Representational image)

    The complainant is a Gurugram resident who works as a software engineer at a logistics company, she was reportedly travelling to work in the morning when the incident unfolded.

    A report in news agency PTI has identified the accused as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Banihari village in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district.

    The incident took place around 8:15 am on Thursday when the woman booked a cab through the Rapido app to travel to her office.

    Police said that shortly after the journey began, the driver allegedly unzipped his trousers, exposed himself and started masturbating while the vehicle was still moving.

    The woman recorded a video of the incident on her mobile phone and repeatedly asked the driver to stop the vehicle. After she got out of the cab, the accused allegedly fled from the spot, officials said.

    Accused traced within hours

    After getting out of the cab, the woman informed the Police Control Room and shared the video with responding police personnel.

    Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered and the probe was handed over to Inspector Suman, Station House Officer (SHO) of the women’s police station in Sector 51, police said.

    The investigators then used technical surveillance and cab-booking details to track down Kumar. He was held from the Bhondsi area in Gurugram within two hours of the incident, officials said.

    The investigators said the cab used in the incident has been seized and the accused will be produced before a court on Saturday, PTI report added.

    During questioning, the accused admitted that he worked as a cab driver on the Rapido platform and had picked up the complainant on Thursday morning, police said.

    Police said they are continuing to investigate the case, including examining the video evidence submitted by the complainant and questioning the accused in connection with the incident.

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