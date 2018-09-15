Google doodle on Indian engineering legend Visvesvaraya on 157th birthday

Google on Saturday honoured Indian engineering legend Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his 157th birthday by creating a doodle. September 15 is celebrated as Engineer’s Day in India in his memory.

Visvesvaraya (September 15, 1861-April 12, 1962) was born in the then kingdom of Mysore and was an engineer, scholar, statesman, and also the 19th Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918.

He received India’s highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955. He was knighted as a Knight Commander of the British Indian Empire (KCIE) by King George V for his contributions to public good.

He was the chief engineer responsible for construction of Krishna Raja Sagar dam in Mandya district and chief engineer of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 04:31 IST