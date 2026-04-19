Gopinath Bordoloi to Himanta Biswa Sarma: Full list of Assam chief ministers since 1937

Assam has seen many changes in leadership over the years, from the premiers of the colonial period to the chief ministers of independent India after the adoption of the Constitution. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public meeting for the upcoming Assam assembly elections, at Kakojan Krida Santha playground, in Jorhat on April 7. (ANI)

As the north-eastern state gears up for Assembly Elections in the coming days, a look back at its political evolution offers key context to its present-day dynamics. From premiers during the colonial era to chief ministers in independent India, Assam has seen a wide spectrum of leadership shaping its trajectory.

Political Evolution of Assam Before independence, Assam functioned under the British administration. At that time, states had premiers rather than chief ministers, and Sir Syed Muhammad Saadullah was the first premier of Assam, serving from 1937. He is often credited with laying the foundation for governance in Assam.

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The last premier, Gopinath Bordoloi, is considered one of the most respected leaders of Assam. He also served as the first chief minister of Assam after India’s independence. His leadership played an important role in protecting Assam’s land during India’s partition.

Meanwhile, Syeda Anwara Taimur made history as Assam’s only woman chief minister, serving in the role from 1981 to 1982.