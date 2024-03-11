Gorakhpur: Hit-and-run caught on camera; 2 dead

In a horrible hit-and-run incident from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, a speeding car struck three youths on Sunday, leaving two of them dead. The third youth is battling for his life, the police said. Screengrab of the scary hit-and-run accident in Gorakhpur(X(formerly Twitter))

CCTV footage of the scary incident has emerged on social media in which the three young men are seen walking on the roadside when a speeding car hits them from behind. The youths are seen getting tossed up in the air due to the massive impact of the collision. The victims have been identified as Moeen, Akil Ahmed and Tahir.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| UP: Doctor, 2 others, returning from engagement party, killed in road accident

While Moeen and Akil Ahmed died, Tahir's condition was critical, police said, reported India Today. Meanwhile, police have registered a case under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police official Jitendra Kumar Singh said the car maker and its driver have not been identified yet and an investigation into the matter was on.

ALSO READ| Dog runs back to daycare to get help after her owner gets into a car accident. Watch

Uproar on social media over the incident

The incident has caused massive uproar on social media X(formerly Twitter), with netizens demanding that the perpetrators be caught. Some users suspect that the incident was 'intentional'.

"Looks like he changed lanes at the last second, looks intentional," posted one user.

"Entire footpath is encroached, one lane is entirely used up for parking! Total failure on the authorities' part," complained a second person.

"Walking in the middle of the road,n walking leisurely,not facing the traffic while walking are too dangerous if you encroach into motorable roads.theres no traffic on the other side," wrote a third user.

"The one who was in the air for long, fell down out of the range of CCTV... poor souls. And we all know the outcome of this horrific tragedy, "a poor driver was driving, and the rich owner wasn't in the car"," posted a fourth person.