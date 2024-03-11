UP: Doctor, 2 others, returning from engagement party, killed in road accident

Three persons including a doctor were killed on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur city when the car they were travelling in collided with a utility pole, police said. According to police, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree before colliding with an electric pole. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at 3am on the Fatehpur-Bhitaura road in which a doctor along with two friends returning from the former’s engagement party.

The deceased, identified as Dr Mayank Sachan had just celebrated his engagement and went out to celebrate with his friends, a police official said.

He was returning home with his friends Suresh Sachan, Gaurang Sachan, Shivam Gupta, and Dr RK Singh.

According to police, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree before colliding with an electric pole.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where Mayank, Gaurang, and Shivam succumbed to their injuries at the accident site, while Suresh and Dr RK Singh were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

They have since then been referred to a hospital in Kanpur for further treatment.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, while the police are ascertaining details of the accident.