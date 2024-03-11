 UP: Doctor, 2 others, returning from engagement party, killed in road accident - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Doctor, 2 others, returning from engagement party, killed in road accident

UP: Doctor, 2 others, returning from engagement party, killed in road accident

ByHaidar
Mar 11, 2024 11:09 AM IST

The incident took place at 3am on the Fatehpur-Bhitaura road in which a doctor along with two friends returning from the former’s engagement party

Three persons including a doctor were killed on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur city when the car they were travelling in collided with a utility pole, police said.

According to police, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree before colliding with an electric pole. (Representative file photo)
According to police, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree before colliding with an electric pole. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at 3am on the Fatehpur-Bhitaura road in which a doctor along with two friends returning from the former’s engagement party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The deceased, identified as Dr Mayank Sachan had just celebrated his engagement and went out to celebrate with his friends, a police official said.

He was returning home with his friends Suresh Sachan, Gaurang Sachan, Shivam Gupta, and Dr RK Singh.

Also Read: Cart puller killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

According to police, the vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a tree before colliding with an electric pole.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital where Mayank, Gaurang, and Shivam succumbed to their injuries at the accident site, while Suresh and Dr RK Singh were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

They have since then been referred to a hospital in Kanpur for further treatment.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, while the police are ascertaining details of the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On