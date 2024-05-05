 Got caned in class 5; wound healed but gave lifelong scar: CJI DY Chandrachud | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Got caned in class 5; wound healed but gave lifelong scar: CJI DY Chandrachud

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2024 02:17 PM IST

The Chief Justice, who was speaking at a seminar in Kathmandu, said that he hid his injured right palm from his parents for 10 days.

Speaking at a seminar in Nepal, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recalled being caned by a teacher when he was in fifth standard, saying that while the physical wound healed, the incident left an “everlasting imprint” on him.

CJI Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo/PTI)
CJI Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo/PTI)

“I still remember that I requested my teacher to hit my b*m and not my hand. Out of shame, I could not tell my parents, and hid my injured right palm for 10 days,” NDTV quoted CJI Chandrachud as saying. He was addressing the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice organised by the Supreme Court of Nepal in Kathmandu.

“Though the physical would healed, there was an everlasting impact on my mind and soul. It is still with me when I do my work. The impact of such travesty on children is so deep,” he said.

On what led to the punishment, the Chief Justice noted that he was learning craft, but forgot to bring the right-sized needles to the class for an assignment.

The CJI, whose late father YV Chandrachud too held the position of India's Chief Justice, further remarked that there was a need to “recognise the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal disputes.”

“We must ensure that our justice system responds with compassion, rehabilitation, and opportunities for their reintegration into the society,” he stressed.

Chief Justice Chandrachud also mentioned the petition filed in the Supreme Court in India, demanding the termination of pregnancy of a minor rape survivor.

Section 17 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, imposes an absolute bar on corporal punishment. The legislation prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment to children and prescribes disciplinary action to be taken against the guilty in accordance with the service rules applicable to such person.

Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act also prescribes punishment in such cases.

 

 

 

