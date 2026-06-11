Mahua backs Abhishek amid nepotism jibes: 'Got first ticket due to Mamata, but has paid his dues'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra defended party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee against allegations of nepotism. While he initially benefited from his family connection to party chief Mamata Banerjee, he has since established himself through years of political and organisational work, Mahua told Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

TMC's Mahua Moitra defends Abhishek Banerjee, says nepotism claim overlooks his 12-year political work.(PTI/HT File)

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The Lok Sabha MP acknowledged that Abhishek, who is former Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew, received his first Lok Sabha ticket in 2014 because of that relationship but over the last 12 years has worked hard to justify his place in the party.

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"Did Abhishek Banerjee get that first ticket in 2014 because he was Mamata Banerjee's nephew? Yes, he did. But has he since then been elected thrice, been National General Secretary of our party and done organisational work for the party, traversed the state, built up an organization? Yes, he has. He's been there 12 years. He's paid his dues,” Mahua told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} Her remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing one of the biggest internal challenges in its history, with a series of resignations and defections by senior leaders. Many of them have cited dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and Abhishek's growing influence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her remarks come at a time when the TMC is facing one of the biggest internal challenges in its history, with a series of resignations and defections by senior leaders. Many of them have cited dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and Abhishek's growing influence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He’s much younger than me. I’ve accepted him as a National General Secretary," Mahua said. 'I could have been a rebel…': Mahua Moitra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He’s much younger than me. I’ve accepted him as a National General Secretary," Mahua said. 'I could have been a rebel…': Mahua Moitra {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mahua also drew a contrast between those now criticising Abhishek from within the party and former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, now the chief minister of West Bengal. She noted that Adhikari openly opposed Abhishek's growing role in the party and, acting on those differences, left the TMC to join the BJP in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mahua also drew a contrast between those now criticising Abhishek from within the party and former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, now the chief minister of West Bengal. She noted that Adhikari openly opposed Abhishek's growing role in the party and, acting on those differences, left the TMC to join the BJP in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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"I could have been a rebel and done what Suvendu did,” Moitra said. “Suvendu said I want to be the next person in command. As long as Abhishek is there, I will not get that spot. Hence, I will part ways. I will go to BJP. There’s a certain amount of, clean, transparent way of doing that,” she told HT, adding that she respected his decision because he had openly taken a political stand.

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Questioning the actions of current dissidents, Moitra asked why leaders who objected to Abhishek Banerjee's role had not left the party earlier and contested elections under another banner.

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“If any of these 60 MLAs had a problem with Abhishek, why did they not quit the party before 2026 elections, join the BJP and win on a BJP ticket?” she said.

Watch the full interview here:

TMC crisis

The comments come as the TMC faces an exodus of leaders and legislators. Several senior figures, including Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik, have recently resigned from the party. A group of rebel legislators has also challenged the party leadership within the West Bengal assembly.

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Many of the rebels have accused the party leadership of becoming disconnected from grassroots workers and have criticised what they describe as the centralisation of decision-making around Abhishek Banerjee. Some senior leaders alleged that experienced party figures have been sidelined.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sunetra Choudhury ...Read More Sunetra Choudhury is the National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times. With over two decades of experience in print and television, she has authored Black Warrant (Roli,2019), Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous (Roli,2017) and Braking News (Hachette, 2010). Sunetra is the recipient of the Red Ink award in journalism in 2016 and Mary Morgan Hewett award in 2018. Read Less

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