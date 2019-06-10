Today in New Delhi, India
Got threat letter offering 1 crore to see Mamata Banerjee dead, says TMC MP

Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar has filed a complaint at the Sreerampur Police Station against the alleged letter.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:53 IST
Asian News International
Kolkata
TMC MP,Aparupa Poddar,Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
TMC MP from Arambagh claimed to have got a letter which allegedly says Rs 1 crore will be given to see CM Mamata Banerjee dead.(AP File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar on Sunday claimed to have got a letter which allegedly says Rs 1 crore will be given to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dead.

Poddar has filed a complaint at the Sreerampur Police Station.

The letter also has a morphed picture of Banerjee, in which she is labelled as a witch.

The letter has been signed in the name of Rajveer Killa and a mobile number has also been mentioned in it.

A person by the same name, who is a resident of Bidhannagar, approached the state police and complained that his name has been wrongly used in the letter.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 10:53 IST

