e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Gotabaya Rajapaksa claims victory in Sri Lanka presidential election

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has won the presidency with a clear majority.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:49 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Colombo
Gotabaya Rajapaksa headed closer to clinching the presidency Sunday in a fiercely fought election.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa headed closer to clinching the presidency Sunday in a fiercely fought election.(REUTERS)
         

Sri Lanka’s former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has won the presidency with a clear majority, his spokesman told AFP on Sunday, a day after the polls.

“We got between 53 to 54 percent (of the vote),” Keheliya Rambukwella said as official results showed the 70-year-old heading to victory in Saturday’s fiercely contested election.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Imran Khan’s posturing aside, terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
Muslim Board meets today to decide on filing Ayodhya verdict review plea
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet today ahead of winter session
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
Australia pacer banned for personal abuse days before Pakistan series
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News