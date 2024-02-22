Government focused on making lives of small farmers easier: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was focused on making the lives of small farmers easier, expanding the scope of animal husbandry, and promoting fisheries and bee-keeping in the villages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

“The previous government had a fragmented view towards the rural economy, while the present government is making progress by prioritising every aspect of the village,” he said at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the name of Amul, in Ahmedabad. About 100000 dairy farmers attended the celebration.

Modi referred to the benefits of Kisan Credit Cards for livestock and fish breeders, seeds that can cope with climate change, and the National Gokul Mission that aims to improve the dairy cattle species. He said the government was working to eradicate Foot and Mouth disease by 2030.

Modi spoke about the losses cattle farmers incur due to the disease and a free vaccination programme worth ₹15,000 crore. Modi said over 70 million vaccinations have been carried out under the programme so far.

Modi said the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved inclusion of additional activities under the National Livestock Mission to promote indigenous species. “Financial assistance will be provided to use non-arable land for fodder purposes. Insurance premiums for livestock protection have been significantly reduced.”

Modi said the cooperative movement was gaining momentum with the establishment of cooperative societies in villages across the country. “We endeavour to integrate small-scale farmers in villages with modern technology,” he said. He added Kisan Samriddhi Kendras have been established to provide scientific solutions to farmers near their villages. He said efforts were underway to assist farmers in making organic fertilizers.

Modi said a scheme for the purchase of cow dung from livestock farmers under the Gobar Dhan Yojana will facilitate the production of biogas for electricity generation. “The establishment of biogas plants by Amul in Banaskantha is a significant step in this direction.”

Modi referred to the record investment in livestock infrastructure and added dairy cooperatives were getting more rebates on interest now. He noted that Amul will complete 75 years when India completes 100th year of independence.

Modi said Amul has set a target of doubling the processing capacity of its plants in the next five years. “Today Amul is the eighth largest dairy company in the world. You have to make it the world’s largest dairy company as soon as possible. The government stands with you in every way, and this is Modi’s guarantee.”

Modi said several brands emerged in India after independence, but there were none like Amul. “Amul has become the symbol of the strength of the cattle rearers of India.” He said Amul means trust, development and people’s cooperation, farmers’ empowerment, etc.

Mod said over 50 countries import Amul products. “More than 18,000 co-operative societies with more than 3.6 million farmers produce 3.5 crore litres of milk every day... more than ₹200 crore of online payment to cattle farmers. This is not an easy task. Small livestock farmers working together is the strength of the federation. Amul is an example of how decisions taken with forward-thinking can sometimes change the fate of future generations.”