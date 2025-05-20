Government gives another extension to 3-member panel probing Manipur violence

New Delhi: A three-member Commission of Inquiry formed on June 3, 2023, to investigate the series of violence in Manipur has been now given time till November 20, 2025, to submit its report, according to a latest notification issued by the Union home ministry on Tuesday. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a latest notification said the panel probing Manipur violence shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2025. (File Photo)

The Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati high court, Ajai Lamba, was mandated to make inquiry with respect of the causes and spread of the violence and riots targeting members of different communities, which took place in Manipur since May 3, 2023.

The panel, also comprising retired IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar, was supposed to submit its report to the central government “as soon as possible but not later than six months from the date of its first sitting (June 4, 2023)”.

Officials familiar with the development said the deadline for CoI was ending on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The latest notification said: “The Commission shall submit its report to the central government as soon as possible but not later than the 20th November, 2025”.

This is the fourth such six-month extension given to the CoI so far.

According to the terms of reference of the Commission of Inquiry, it would probe the sequence of events leading to, and all the facts relating to such violence; whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty in this regard on the part of any of the responsible authorities/individuals and adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent, and to deal with the violence and riots.

The inquiry by the commission shall look into the complaints or allegations that may be made before it by any individual or association.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.

The government of Manipur recommended on May 29, 2023, for institution of a Judicial Inquiry Commission to look into the causes and associated factors of the crisis and the unfortunate incidents happened on May 3, 2023, and afterwards under the provisions of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952.

The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.