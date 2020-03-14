e-paper
Home / India News / Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre

Excise duty has been hiked by Rs. 3 on both petrol and diesel.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:30 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian oil petrol pump employee fill petrol in a car.
Indian oil petrol pump employee fill petrol in a car. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices.

Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel, an official notification said.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10.

The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Govt hikes excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre
Govt notifies Yes Bank’s restructuring plan, moratorium to be lifted in ‘3 working days’
How short-term misanthropy works better than drugs amid an outbreak
MBBS graduate, friends kill man over ice cream, arrested
‘They took good care of us’: Evacuees discharged from ITBP camp
China talks science but floats conspiracy theory on coronavirus origin
Unrest in Rajasthan Cong over choice of Rajya Sabha candidate
