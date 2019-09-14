Government issues notice to TV channel over ‘distortion of facts’ in show

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 03:51 IST

The ministry of information and broadcasting issued a show cause notice to television channel Colors for alleged distortion of facts in their television serial, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. The channel has been given 15 days to reply.

As per the notice, the channel has been asked to give an explanation on the presentation of Maharishi Valmiki, which was raised by the members of the Valmiki community, which took to the streets to protest.

The ministry, in a letter dated September 11, said that the serial appears to be causing hurt to religious sentiments. This is causing resentment in the community which has also warned that if the telecast of the said serial showing “distorted history, deliberately insulting ‘Maharishi Valmiki’“ is not stopped then they will hold countrywide demonstrations, the letter said.

“Whereas the dialogues and the utterances as used in the serial appears to offend good taste and decency. The words used to describe ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ of the particular sect appear to show him in poor and demeaning light with a view to maligning him,” the letter said. The words used in the serial appear to be contemptuous of the religious group, the ministry said.

“It has been observed that the serial Ram Siya ke Luv Kush is spreading distorted religious information and also harming the image of Mahrishi Valmiki, causing hurt to their religious sentiments,” the letter said.

“Colors channel is hereby called to showcause within 15 days from the receipt of this communication as to why action as per the provisions of Uplinking/Downlinking guidelines, the terms and conditions of the permission granted and the provisions of Section 20 of the Cable Act should not be taken against it,” it said.

If no reply is received within the stipulated period, it will be presumed that Colors TV channel has nothing to say in the matter and further action will be taken against it ex-parte, the letter said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier directed an immediate ban on the telecast of the serial following widespread protests by members of the Valmiki community.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 03:47 IST