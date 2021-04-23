Home / India News / 'Government of India, this is on you': Rahul Gandhi on oxygen crisis amid Covid-19 surge
india news

'Government of India, this is on you': Rahul Gandhi on oxygen crisis amid Covid-19 surge

The deadlier, more infectious second Covid-19 wave currently sweeping through India is crushing its already overburdened health infrastructure and frontline medical workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government and said that the accountability is on the Government of India for the current crisis over oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds. "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it is the oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths," he said, adding, "Government of India, this is on you." His statements come on the day India registered over 3 lakh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the second day in a row, clocking 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on this day, Rahul Gandhi said, "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you." The deadlier, more infectious second Covid-19 wave currently sweeping through India is crushing its already overburdened health infrastructure and frontline medical workers.

Several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi, are running out of medical oxygen supplies, with as many as twenty-five Covid-19 patients dying over the last 24 hours at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city. Although the hospital refused to say whether or not the deaths were because of oxygen shortage, several other hospitals in the national capital issued distress messages about their dwindling oxygen supply on Thursday. Congress has been attacking the government over its alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government and said that the accountability is on the Government of India for the current crisis over oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds. "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it is the oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths," he said, adding, "Government of India, this is on you." His statements come on the day India registered over 3 lakh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the second day in a row, clocking 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on this day, Rahul Gandhi said, "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it’s #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you." The deadlier, more infectious second Covid-19 wave currently sweeping through India is crushing its already overburdened health infrastructure and frontline medical workers.

Several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi, are running out of medical oxygen supplies, with as many as twenty-five Covid-19 patients dying over the last 24 hours at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city. Although the hospital refused to say whether or not the deaths were because of oxygen shortage, several other hospitals in the national capital issued distress messages about their dwindling oxygen supply on Thursday. Congress has been attacking the government over its alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 medical oxygen oxygen shortage rahul gandhi coroanvirus crisis coronavirus congress
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP