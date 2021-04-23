'Government of India, this is on you': Rahul Gandhi on oxygen crisis amid Covid-19 surge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government and said that the accountability is on the Government of India for the current crisis over oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds. "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it is the oxygen shortage and lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths," he said, adding, "Government of India, this is on you." His statements come on the day India registered over 3 lakh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the second day in a row, clocking 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours.

Several hospitals in the national capital, Delhi, are running out of medical oxygen supplies, with as many as twenty-five Covid-19 patients dying over the last 24 hours at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the city. Although the hospital refused to say whether or not the deaths were because of oxygen shortage, several other hospitals in the national capital issued distress messages about their dwindling oxygen supply on Thursday. Congress has been attacking the government over its alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation in the country.