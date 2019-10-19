e-paper
Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Government’s love for cow only on paper, says P Chidambaram

Taking a jibe at the government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the population of indigenous cattle had declined by 6% between 2012 and 2019.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:55 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an “acute” job crisis.
The former finance minister also hit out at the government over what he said was an “acute” job crisis.(HT photo/ Amal KS)
         

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the alleged decline in population of indigenous cattle, saying the government’s love for cow is only on paper.

In a tweet posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram, who is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, put out two economic indicators for people to draw their own conclusions.

“Over 50% of those asked said that the employment situation is presently worse. Over 30% said it will worsen. Meaning, the job crisis is acute,” he said, posting the first economic indicator.

“Population of indigenous cattle declined by 6% between 2012 and 2019. Meaning, the government’s love for the cow is only on paper. It does not translate into increased productivity or fertility,” he added.

Chidambaram had on Wednesday said he would tweet two economic indicators every day for people to draw their own conclusions.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 16:55 IST

