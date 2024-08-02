Governors should act as ‘effective bridges’ between Centre and states: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the governors should act as “effective bridges” between the Centre and the states and urged them to interact with people and social organisations to reach out to the underprivileged section of society. PM Modi addresses inaugural session of Governors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/@narendramodi)

The PM was addressing the Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

The conference will cover a wide range of issues, including shaping relations between the the centre and the state and also promoting welfare schemes for common people.

The PM also emphasized that the governor’s post is “an important institution” that could play “a crucial role in the welfare of people of the state within the framework of the Constitution, particularly with reference to tribal areas.”

The conference, headed by Murmu, has been designed to have breakaway sessions in which sub-groups of the governors will deliberate on agenda items such as the three new criminal laws, higher education, and development of tribal areas.

In her speech, Murmu maintained that the “carefully” crafted agenda includes issues “that are crucial in achieving our national goals.” She added that the deliberations of this conference would be an enriching experience for all participants and help them in their functioning.

In her inaugural remarks, the president maintained that with the implementation of the three new laws, “a new era of the justice system had begun in the country,” as the change was evident from the colonial-era laws.

Murmu pointed out that “for the smooth functioning of democracy, it was crucial that the various central agencies work with better coordination across all the states.” The president also asked the governors of the state to think about how they, as the constitutional heads of the respective states, could promote this coordination.

Governors and Lt. Governors are representatives of the President in the States and UTs.

The president also laid emphasis on “quality higher education” and described it as “an intangible asset as it promoted individual development and social change as well as innovation and economic progress.”

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) that harped on improving the accreditation and assessment system of educational institutions, Murmu urged the governors of the state “to contribute to this reform process in their capacity as the chancellors of state universities.”

“The government of India had been giving utmost priority to the development of the poor, the border areas, the deprived sections and areas, and people left behind in the development journey,” Murmu said.

Pointing out the large section of the tribal population, she asked the governors to “suggest ways to achieve inclusive development of the people of these areas.”

She further said ‘youth development’ and ‘youth-led development’ would gain more momentum “if the energy of the youth could be channeled into positive and constructive work.” She told the governors that the ‘MY Bharat’ campaign should get more encouragement to give more benefits to the youth.

The president also referred to the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign and told the governors to “contribute in further strengthening the spirit of unity.”

The conference also assumed importance in the backdrop of the growing tension between governors and some of the opposition-ruled states, such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The president, however, “expressed the confidence that all the governors will continue to contribute to the service and welfare of the people, doing justice to the oath taken by them.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar—a former governor—pointed out the oath of the governors and urged them to “discharge their constitutional responsibility of making people aware of social welfare schemes and incredible development that have taken place during the last decade.”

Union home minister Amit Shah urged the governors to “visit vibrant villages and aspirational districts to instill confidence among people and give fillip to developmental work.”