Governors should listen to needs of common man, says PM Modi

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 00:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed on the crucial role that governors and lieutenant governors play in realizing a cooperative and competitive federal structure.

In his speech at the 50th conference of governors and lieutenant governors here, PM Modi made a special mention of health care, education and tourism sectors which offered new opportunities for job generation and betterment of the poor and downtrodden, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.

He said the governors should listen to the needs of the common man as they work to discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

While working for uplift of the underprivileged sections of the population, including the scheduled tribes, minority communities, women and the youth, the governors should utilize the existing schemes and initiatives, he said.

The PM said that with the country’s 75th anniversary of independence a few years away, the role of the governor in bringing the administrative machinery closer to the people and showing them the correct path becomes even more important.

“As we celebrate 70 years of the framing of the Constitution, governors and state governments should also work towards highlighting its service aspects, in particular the duties and responsibilities of the citizens. This will help to bring about participatory governance in the truest sense,” he was quoted as saying.

He pointed out that governor’s office could also be used for specific objectives, like spreading awareness about tuberculosis and ridding the country of it by 2025.

In their roles as chancellors of universities, governors could help inculcate the values of nation-building among our youth and inspire them towards greater achievements, the prime minister said. He was also of the view that due to their administrative structure, Union Territories can emerge as a role model in terms of development.

The prime minister expressed happiness that the latest edition of the conference would see innovative detailed ‘break-out’ discussions in five sub-groups on specific issues and challenges -- tribal issues, reforms in agriculture, Jal Jeevan Mission, New Education Policy and Governance for ‘Ease of Living’; whose reports will then be discussed in the larger format by the participants.

Kovind lays stress on Governors’ role

President Ram Nath Kovind said Governors and Lt Governors have an important role to play in the constitutional system of the country especially when the emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism.

He said, “Today, the Governor’s role becomes even more important when we are emphasising on cooperative federalism and healthy competitive federalism in the interest of progress of the country.”

Inaugurating the two-day conference, the President said Governors have an important role in the constitutional system.

With reference to the welfare of tribals, he said their development and empowerment is linked to inclusive growth as well as to internal security of the country. “Governors can give proper guidance by using the constitutional powers given to them, to improve the lives of these people, which have remained relatively behind in terms of development,” he said.

The conference was attended by 17 first-time governors and lieutenant governors, including the Lt. Governors of the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Besides Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, home minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those present on the occasion.