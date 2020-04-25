e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt allows Aadhaar authentication services to insurance and securities entities

Govt allows Aadhaar authentication services to insurance and securities entities

The department has issued two separate notifications to allow these entities to use Aadhaar authentication services with necessary standard security and privacy measures.

india Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The finance ministry has allowed 29 insurance companies and nine securities entities, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Securities Depository Limited to undertake Aadhaar authentication services.
The finance ministry has allowed 29 insurance companies and nine securities entities, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Securities Depository Limited to undertake Aadhaar authentication services.(File photo for representation)
         

The finance ministry has allowed 29 insurance companies and nine securities entities, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Securities Depository Limited to undertake Aadhaar authentication services, the department of revenue said on Saturday.

The department has issued two separate notifications to allow these entities to use Aadhaar authentication services with necessary standard security and privacy measures. This would help these entities to perform in real time and make e-KYC (know your customer) that would reduce cost of transaction, an official statement said.

“This would also be beneficial to the customers or the investors, especially the small and retail investors, as they need not submit physical papers or documents for KYC,” a statement quoting finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said. Earlier, he held the position of CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The ministry has allowed these insurance and securities entities to use Aadhaar authentication services subject to the satisfaction of their regulatory authorities -- the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), it said.

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Live: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2,625
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
I stay away from coffee: Hardik opens up on ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news