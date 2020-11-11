Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:46 IST

As Covid-19 cases have started to decline across the country, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday allowed airlines to extend their operation to 70% of their capacity. Earlier, the airlines were running at 60% capacity.

“Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May and have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 Nov. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60% to 70% of the pre-Covid approved capacity,“ said aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter.

After being grounded for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on May 25.

At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. Since May, air traffic has picked up, however due to the still prevailing fear of contracting Covid-19, the bookings are still low.