e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%

Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%

After being grounded for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on May 25.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi.
Passengers queue to get their documents verified before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

As Covid-19 cases have started to decline across the country, the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday allowed airlines to extend their operation to 70% of their capacity. Earlier, the airlines were running at 60% capacity.

“Domestic operations recommenced with 30K passengers on 25 May and have reached 2.06 lakhs on 8 Nov. Ministry of Civil Aviation is now allowing domestic carriers to increase their operations from existing 60% to 70% of the pre-Covid approved capacity,“ said aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Twitter.

After being grounded for two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian airlines resumed domestic operations on May 25.

At the time, airlines were allowed to operate only up to a third of their total capacity, with the cap later being increased to 45% and then to 60%. Since May, air traffic has picked up, however due to the still prevailing fear of contracting Covid-19, the bookings are still low.

tags
top news
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
IPL 2020: ‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In