Govt appoints 13 new joint secretaries

The government on Friday appointed 1992 batch IAS officer Vineet Joshi as director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which will conduct the entrance examinations organised by the CBSE, AICTE and other bodies beginning 2019.

The government cleared a total of 13 new joint-secretary level appointments on Friday.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar, a 1995 batch IAS officer, is new deputy election commissioner.

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, a 1998 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer will be joint secretary in the department of revenue.

SK Shahi and Krishna Bahadur Singh have been appointed as joint secretaries in Union home ministry. Anurag Agarwal, at present working as joint secretary in the department of economic affairs, has been moved to the Union ministry of corporate affairs in the same capacity, an order issued by the department of personnel and training (DoPT)said.