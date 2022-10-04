Home / India News / Govt approves 26,000 cr to install 25k mobile towers in 500 days

Govt approves 26,000 cr to install 25k mobile towers in 500 days

india news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:16 PM IST

Financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network.

The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at three-day long 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that concluded on October 3. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)
The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at three-day long 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that concluded on October 3. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

The government has approved 26,000 crore for installation of 25,000 mobile towers in 500 days, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to a telecom ministry spokesperson, financial support for the project will be provided by Universal Services Obligation Fund and it will be implemented by Bharat Broadband Network.

The project was announced by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at three-day long 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that concluded on October 3.

Also Read | Smart manufacturing using 5G technology? Here's how it can be used

"In his concluding remarks, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. He announced that 26,000 crore has been approved to install 25,000 new towers in next 500 days," the statement said.

Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan and IT ministers from 12 states and UTs, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Puducherry participated in the conference.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
department of telecom
department of telecom

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out