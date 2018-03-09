Dawood aide Farooq Takla’s passport renewal under scanner

The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said that they are investigating how Farooq Takla, who is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, managed to renew his passport in Dubai in 2011 when he had a red corner notice issued against him.

“There’s a way to issue and renew a passport. We are finding out how this took place in his case. It is very clear that he is a fugitive and is wanted by the Government of India. We were in touch with the Dubai government and they have deported him,” ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

On Thursday, underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim’s key aide Takla was sent to judicial custody till March 19 by a TADA court in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Takla was produced before the TADA court for remand. Takla was brought back to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai.

His was renewed in 2011 when UPA was in power. To another question as to how Talka got a passport issued in 2001, when NDA was in power, the spokesperson said he has to find out where the passport was issued. The question was based on the fact that validity of an Indian passport is ten years.

Takla had fled India after the Mumbai blasts, following which a Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995.

This apart, Takla is also facing various other charges including criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder. At least 27 other accused in the Mumbai blasts, continue to elude and are declared as absconders.