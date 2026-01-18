Govt blocks 242 illegal betting, gambling websites; total takedowns cross 7,800

New Delhi: The government on Friday blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website links as part of its ongoing crackdown on unlawful online gaming platforms, taking the total number of such websites shut down to over 7,800, officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said. The government on Friday blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling website. (Representative photo)

The officials said enforcement has increased after the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, which bans online money gaming in the country.

The move is aimed at protecting users, especially young people, and reducing the financial and social harm caused by illegal betting and gambling platforms.

“Today’s action reflects the Government’s commitment to protect users, especially youth, and to curb financial and social harm caused by illegal online betting and gambling platforms,” an official said.

The latest action comes against the backdrop of new rules proposed last year to regulate the online gaming sector. In October 2025, the Centre notified the draft PROG Rules, 2025 under the Act and invited public comments. The final rules have not yet been notified.

A senior MeitY official said around 2,500 comments were received by the government. There is little clarity on when the final rules will be notified.

The draft rules clearly separate legal skill-based online games and e-sports from illegal money-based games. Any game that involves betting, wagering, or winnings that can be converted into cash will be treated as an online money game and will not be allowed to operate in India.

A key part of the draft rules is the proposed Online Gaming Authority of India, which will act as the main regulator for the sector. The authority will have powers similar to those of a civil court, including the ability to conduct inquiries, summon individuals, and issue binding orders.

The authority will register online social games and e-sports, maintain a national list of approved games, and decide whether a game is legal or falls under banned online money gaming. It will also be empowered to suspend or cancel registrations, impose penalties, and direct banks and service providers to block illegal gaming platforms.

Under the Act, offering online money gaming services can lead to jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Advertising such platforms can also attract penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years and fines of up to ₹50 lakh.