Govt blocks 83,668 WhatsApp, 3,962 Skype accounts linked to digital arrests

The government has blocked over 83,668 WhatsApp and 3,962 Skype accounts linked to digital arrest cases, Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday. In response to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahesh Kashyap’s question, Kumar said 781,000 SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs have been deactivated as part of efforts to curb cyber fraud. Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar told Lok Sabha about a system to identify and block international spoofed calls. (PTI)

Digital arrest cases involve fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials to intimidate victims, falsely accuse them of legal violations, and extort money for their supposed “release”. These cases, often operated through online communication platforms, have been on the rise, targeting unsuspecting individuals with fabricated threats.

Although there has been a surge in such cases, Kumar said that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain separate data on digital arrests. He emphasised the government has undertaken multiple measures to tackle these crimes, including through the establishment of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The I4C functions as a centralised agency to combat cybercrime.

To raise awareness and enhance public vigilance, the government has launched digital campaigns. These include caller tune alerts in multiple regional languages, engagement with social media influencers, and dedicated public awareness programmes through electronic media.

Kumar said I4C has prevented financial fraud amounting to ₹4,386 crore by responding to over 1.33 million complaints since its inception in 2021. A dedicated cybercrime helpline, 1930, has been operationalised to assist victims in reporting incidents and preventing monetary losses.

Kumar said the government and Telecom Service Providers have devised a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers that appear to originate within India.