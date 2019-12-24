e-paper
Govt decides to name tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Govt decides to name tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000 when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
File photo of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(PTI Photo)
         

The government will name the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The historic decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 3, 2000 when Vajpayee was the prime minister.

“Government has decided to honour the contribution of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by naming the strategic tunnel under Rohtang Pass after him on December 25,” the defence ministry said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The 8.8-km-long tunnel will be the world’s longest above an altitude of 3,000 metres and will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres, according to the defence ministry.

The tunnel is now nearing completion. Once thrown open, the tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh which otherwise remain cut off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters.

“The Border Roads Organisation worked relentlessly to overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges that included the most difficult stretch of the 587-metre Seri Nalah Fault Zone,” said an official.

From Amit Shah, an appeal to Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan on NPR
‘Let them have that fear’: DMK after BJP deletes controversial Periyar tweet
JMM’s Hemant Soren stakes claim to form govt, to take oath on December 29
‘Trolls lose anyway’: Aaditya Thackeray to Sena workers after man tonsured
A merry, merry fast Christmas: SUV hits 291 kmph with festive tree on roof
School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun
India, England, Australia boards plan four-nation event to counter ICC
Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB
