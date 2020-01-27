e-paper
Govt decides to prepare for evacuation of Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China

Officials said the External Affairs Ministry will request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

india Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Signage advising passengers for self-reporting and other precautions displayed at Mumbai International airport in view of the coronavirus (CoV) outbreak.
The government on Monday decided to prepare for possible evacuation of Indian nationals from Wuhan city in Coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba which carried out a detailed review of the situation arising out of outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

Officials said the External Affairs Ministry will request to Chinese authorities for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan.

China is reeling under the coronavirus epidemic which has claimed 80 lives so far.

The officials also said the Shipping ministry will initiate screening of people at international ports having traffic from China.

