 Govt declares two factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful
News / India News / Govt declares two factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful: 'Determined to uproot terrorism'

Govt declares two factions of J&K Muslim Conference as unlawful: 'Determined to uproot terrorism'

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 08:17 PM IST

Two factions of Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir were declared as unlawful for engaging in anti-national activities, raising terror fund.

The Centre on Wednesday declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda. Union home minister Amit Shah said Narendra Modi's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences. "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations. These outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation," Amit Shah tweeted.

These two J&K organisations were supporting anti-national activities, the government notification said. (PTI)
In a notification, the Union home ministry said the Sumji faction, chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistic support to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. If the government does not immediately control of unlawful activities of the faction, it will continue with the anti-national activities which are detrimental to the territorial integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

In a similar notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, was declared unlawful for being involved in raising funds through various sources including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for "perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir'.

