Govt extends driving license validity till September 30: All you need to know

The Centre on Thursday announced the validity of documents such as driving licenses, vehicle registration certificates, fitness certificates and other permits has been extended till September 30, 2021. The extension only applies for those documents that expired after February 2020 and couldn’t be renewed due to Covid-19 restrictions, the government also said. “Taking into consideration the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19, MoRT&H has advised the Enforcement Authorities that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th Sept, 2021,” the Union road transport ministry tweeted earlier on June 17.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest directives by the central government regarding the extension of driving licenses and similar documents:

The new rules would be applicable for all documents that have either expired since February 2020 or would expire on or before September 30, 2021, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the new advisory has been issued so that citizens could avail transport-related services while maintaining social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All states and Union territories have been asked to implement the new rules to avoid citizens, transporters and other organisations that are “operating under this difficult time” from getting “harassed,” the ministry noted in its advisory.

However, the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates have been exempted from the extension, as clarified by officials.

In a similar extension provided earlier on March 26, the government had extended the validity of all such documents that had expired between February 2020 and June 30, 2021, again citing the Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari also said that the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 has been extended till September 30, 2021. “This covers all documents whose validity has expired since 1st Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th Sept 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of Sept 2021,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Similar relaxations regarding the validity of documents were given by the government in March, June, August and December last year.