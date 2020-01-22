e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / India News / Govt extends term of OBC quota panel

Govt extends term of OBC quota panel

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 23:46 IST
Sunetra Choudhury
Sunetra Choudhury
Hindustantimes
         

NEW DELHI The Union cabinet has extended, for the eighth time, the term of the committee studying the impact of 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) because “repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription etc appearing in the existing Central List of OBCs need to be cleared”, according to a government statement.

The committee was set up in October 2017 to study the beneficiaries of reservation for OBCs; there was concern that much of these were going to a few OBCs, with many left out.

That’s a controversial issue as pointed out by several analysts as well as members of parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party that have grown their political footprint on the strength of a significant OBC base.

“They have been using ‘typos’ as a cover to hide their real intent. We have always believed that any reorganisation would sound acceptable and plausible when the SECC data is out in the public domain. Creation of a hierarchy amongst OBCs done without engagement with substantial data regrading location of castes on socio-economic parameter is an eye wash and it shows the government of the day in a very poor light,’’ said Manoj Jha, a Rajya Sabha MP belonging to the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

His reference is to the Socio Economic Caste Census data collected along with the 2011 Census; the data on caste is yet to be released.

The government’s claim is that typos and other inconsistencies caused double counting in many cases. As a result, there were 2,633 entries in the central list of OBCs whereas the real number is between 1,200 and 1,300, according to an official of the government.

“These lists were made during the British era,’’ said Union minister Prakash Javadekar explaining the discrepancies and the reason behind the extension. “So like the Dhankar caste is D but in Maharashtra it is spelt differently (with R)... this is being sorted out by the commission.’’

However, the extension may also be because the panel’s findings are expected to be politically sensitive, According to an official privy to the developments. An initial report showed that a fourth of the benefits from reservations were going to 10 particular OBC groups, leaving 983 with almost no benefits, according to a draft report reviewed by HT.

Justice G Rohini, who heads the panel, was unavailable for comment.

One member of the four-member panel confirmed that the report is ready. This person spoke on condition of anonymity.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news