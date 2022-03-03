Home / India News / Govt issues new guidelines for vehicle fitness certificates, registration
Govt issues new guidelines for vehicle fitness certificates, registration

The certificate shall be displayed in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial Bold Script.
The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft rule according to which it will become mandatory for old vehicles to display their fitness certificate and registration mark.(Representational Photo)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Written by Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft rule according to which it will become mandatory for old vehicles to display their fitness certificate and registration mark directed. 

Here’s everything you need to know about this new order:

*Fitness certificate needs to be exhibited on the windshield of old vehicles

*Fitness certificate should be displayed in the following format - DD/MM/YYYY

*The registration number should be mentioned below

* For heavy, medium and light goods, or passenger vehicles, this certificate will have to be put on the windshield on the left side

*For auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts, and quadricycles, this certificate shall be displayed on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen

*The certificate shall be displayed in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial Bold Script.

Topics
india news vehicle registration motor vehicles act + 1 more
