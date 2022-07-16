Govt lists 24 bills for Parliament’s monsoon session

A bill to modernise and democratise administration of cantonments, a legislation to rationalise the government’s role and enable cooperative societies to compete in the new economic environment and a proposed law to turn the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai into Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Mumbai will be part of the Centre’s legislative agenda for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament that starts from July 18.

The Cantonment bill will be one of the 24 new bills that the government plans to bring in this session. It is a bill for the administration of Cantonments with a view to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency thereof, and to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country. The bill also intends to facilitate ‘ease of living’ in Cantonments.

The multi-state Cooperative Societies (Amendment) is a significant legislation after the formation of the new ministry of cooperation. It intends to “Rationalize Government role and increase members participation in the working of the multi-state cooperative societies, so as to increase public faith in these societies and create a conducive environment for their growth and development.”

The bill also plans to “Facilitate the building of self-reliant and democratic cooperative institutions; Enable cooperative societies to compete in the new economic environment and to raise resources more effectively by promoting functional autonomy and professionalization and protect the interest of the depositors/members from the vested interest and mismanagement of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies.”

The government will bring bills to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Competition Bill. It also wants to amend The Wild Life (Protection) laws and bring The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019.