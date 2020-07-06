e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal

‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal

He also stated that ICU beds at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital have been increased to 180 and 200 respectively from 60 and 45.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference on the coronavirus situation in the national capital.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference on the coronavirus situation in the national capital. (HT photo)
         

Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the administration is making all efforts to increase ICU beds amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Kejriwal’s comments came after he visited Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness at the facility.

“We are increasing ICU capacity today from 45 beds to 200 beds for Corona treatment,” the chief minister tweeted. He also stated that ICU beds at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi hospital have been increased to 180 and 200 respectively from 60 and 45.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged Covid-19 patients to donate blood plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

 Also read: ‘India’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 6.37 percent’ - Ministry of Health

“I request recovered coronavirus patients to come forward and donate their plasma in large numbers,” he said.

During a virtual address on Monday, Kejriwal said that there has been a major spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of the country’s first plasma bank in Delhi.

“I also appeal to all hospitals to counsel their Covid-19 patients for five minutes to donate their plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease,” he said.

Covid-19 patients in the national capital near the one lakh-mark with the tally touching 99,444. Delhi’s coronavirus death toll stands at 3,067 while 71,339 people have recovered from the virus.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
LAC stand off: India, China agree to expeditiously complete disengagement
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
World Bank, govt sign $750 mn agreement to support MSMEs amid Covid crisis
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
LIVE: More than 1 crore Covid-19 tests conducted in India, says govt
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
Sushant’s Dil Bechara trailer lands and we can’t stop our tears
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
‘No cure for misconceptions’: Aakash Chopra on Afridi’s remarks
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In