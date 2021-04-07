Govt may soon organise Covid-19 vaccination sessions at workplaces

The government may allow Covid-19 vaccination sessions to be organised at workplaces (both public and private) in a bid to ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, news agency ANI reported.

The sessions will be organised in offices having 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid vaccination centre, ANI further reported.

Such workplace vaccination centres may be launched across states/union territories from April 11, according to ANI.

There have been demands to increase the ambit of the Covid-19 vaccine coverage, especially in the wake of resurgence in cases of infection. Several chief ministers have urged the Centre to reduce the age limit for vaccination.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), meanwhile, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that vaccination be allowed for all people above the age of 18 years.

"At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing," the IMA said in its letter to PM Modi.

The nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16 this year, with healthcare and frontline workers getting the vaccine shot in the first phase. The drive was later expanded to include those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities.

From April 1, the government opened the drive for everyone above the age of 45.

The Union health ministry has said that India has surpassed the US to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 doses.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crore.

In India, two vaccines are being administered - Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).