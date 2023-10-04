News / India News / Govt office wall in Dharamshala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Govt office wall in Dharamshala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

ByHT News Desk
Oct 04, 2023 11:44 AM IST

The pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the walls outside the government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.

A pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on the outside walls of a government office in Dharamshala, the winter capital of Himachal Pradesh. The police said that they took immediate action and painted the wall to remove the slogan.

Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.
Khalistan graffiti seen outside government office in Dharamshala, Kangra district.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated to identify the individuals responsible for defacing public property with the anti-India slogan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The incident occurred three days before the start of the cricket World Cup matches in Dharamshala.

In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, a pro-Khalistan slogan can be seen covered under white paint.

In a similar incident on September 27, Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found written on the walls at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate flyover, after which Delhi Police registered a case in the matter.

While the majority of Sikhs worldwide do not support the pro-Khalistan movement, the activities of Sikh separatist elements have gained momentum in the recent past, especially after the unsubstantiated allegations levelled by Ottawa claiming India's involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated terrorist, on Canadian soil.

Nijjar was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

India-Canada relations saw a rapid deterioration after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly linked Nijjar's killing to Indian intelligence, triggering a diplomatic row, and tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats.

India angrily denied the allegations, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’, and demanded Canada to furnish evidence.

New Delhi also suspended visa services for Canadian nationals indefinitely amid heightened tensions and has reportedly asked Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats. India has told Canada that it must repatriate the diplomats by October 10.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out