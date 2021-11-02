Govt orders all ministries, departments to put preamble wall in office premises: Report

The central government has ordered all the ministries and departments to “put up a preamble wall” in their office premises and submit their ‘action taken report' (ATR), news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. The directions by the Union government came amid the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' event being organised across the country.

The coordination division in all the ministries and departments have been asked to furnish the ATR on the subject "all ministries/ departments to put up a preamble wall in their office premises" in the e-Samiksha Portal.

The portal is a real-time online system, directly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet Secretariat to check the progress of schemes and projects in all ministries. It plays a key role in measuring performance in the government.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has also directed all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to "put up a preamble wall" in their office premises and submit their ATR to the ministry by this evening, reported ANI further.

The recent directions to the Forces follow the October 28 order, where the MHA directed Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles to "furnish the action taken report" in respect of their organisation to it through e-mail.

However, the order does not mention any specific criteria of preamble wall, all the CAPFs are engaged in the process to fulfil the direction on time.

The then minister Prakash Javadekar on November 26, 2020, had inaugurated the preamble wall at the premises of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change on the occasion of Constitution Day. The same year, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, as well as the department of personnel and training, also unveiled it. Similarly, some other ministries and departments also unveiled preamble walls in their office premises as per the Centre's order.

The preamble mentions "we, the people of India, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic, republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, social, economic and political; liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and or opportunity, and to promote among them all; fraternity assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the nation"

"In our constituent assembly this twenty-sixth day of November 1949, do hereby adopt, enact, and give to ourselves this constitution," mentions the preamble.

The order was again sent to all the ministries and departments as we celebrate Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, in India on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, as well as at the same time we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The official journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" commenced on March 12 this year which started a 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

(With agency inputs)

